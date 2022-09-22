CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.89

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 429181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
Separately, Citigroup cut CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
