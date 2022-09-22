Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.89

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 4960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

