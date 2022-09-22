Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.89

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 4960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Cimpress Trading Down 6.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.51.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
