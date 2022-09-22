Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.81. 17,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.73. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.58.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

