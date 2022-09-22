CI Resources Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CII)

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
CI Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82.
About CI Resources
