CI Resources Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CII)

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82.

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through Fertiliser and Farming segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, maintenance, and stevedoring services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and processes and sells palm oil products.

