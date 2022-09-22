Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 41,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,773. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

