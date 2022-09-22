Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,773. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

