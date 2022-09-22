Chimpion Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $92,239.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.