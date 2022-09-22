Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

