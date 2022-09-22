Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$379.00 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

