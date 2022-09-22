Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.15.
About Cheetah Mobile
