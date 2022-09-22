Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. 20,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,351. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

