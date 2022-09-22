Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

