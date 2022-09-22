ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $21.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,892,728 shares of company stock valued at $26,101,230. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

