CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.85

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $27.14. CEVA shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 8 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.92, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in CEVA by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 315,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

