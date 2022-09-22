CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CESDF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

