CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CESDF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

