Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.96

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

