Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.57

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 23458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

