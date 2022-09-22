Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 2,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

