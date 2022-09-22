Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Centene Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

