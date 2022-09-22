Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 1,684.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DIVB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.86. 54,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

