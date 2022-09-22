Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $24.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

