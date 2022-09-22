Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.
Ceconomy Company Profile
Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.
