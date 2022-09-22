CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner Purchases 4,500 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 7,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

