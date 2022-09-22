Ccore Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $13,751.94 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.