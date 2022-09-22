Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.04. 78,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

