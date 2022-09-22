Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 327,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,338,250 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $37.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 35.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

