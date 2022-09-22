Cashaa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $635,860.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Cashaa has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $635,860.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

