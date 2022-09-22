Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

