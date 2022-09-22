Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 73700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on shares of Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of C$26.45 million and a PE ratio of -31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

