Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $45,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

