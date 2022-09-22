Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.04

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$115.04 and last traded at C$115.32, with a volume of 55861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.55.

Cargojet Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.72.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.4599996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

