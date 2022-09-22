Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

