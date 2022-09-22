Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 133,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 472.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. 2,402,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,022. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

