Capricorn Investment Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Procore Technologies makes up about 0.0% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $93,191,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

