Capricorn Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,769,000. Planet Labs PBC comprises approximately 4.3% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

