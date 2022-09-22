Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

