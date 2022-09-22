Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$52.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$51.17 on Friday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.65.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.