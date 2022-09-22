Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.43

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.43 and last traded at $97.69, with a volume of 13858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Capital One Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 577,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.