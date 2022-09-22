Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 221,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,593. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

