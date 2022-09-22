Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lifted to Hold at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.