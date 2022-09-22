Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 143520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$377.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.04.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also

