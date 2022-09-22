Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
CANF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.54.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
