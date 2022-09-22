Caledonia Investments PLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 4.0% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

MCO stock traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

