Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.