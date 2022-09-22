Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

