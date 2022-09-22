CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.22

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.22 and last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 225323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.90.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.