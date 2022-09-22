CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.22

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.22 and last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 225323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.
CAE Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.90.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
