Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

