Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.55. 47,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,306. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.