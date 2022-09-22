Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MTB traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

