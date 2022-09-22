Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 2,697 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

International Paper stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 86,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

